Major works at A46 junction near Kenilworth to combat traffic approved

A major scheme to help reduce tailbacks at a busy junction on the A46 near Kenilworth has been given the go ahead by Warwickshire county councillors.

The plan will see a roundabout built above the road’s Stoneleigh junction which experts hope will reduce traffic congestion in the area.

No timescale has been put in place but councillors at this week’s Regulatory Committee were told that construction work should be complete prior to work starting on the HS2 railway line which will pass less than 1km from the site.

A report to the meeting explained that the current layout meant that in peak times, traffic trying to leave the A46 tailed back on to the dual-carriageway.

The junction is often used by motorists heading to Warwick University, neighbouring businesses and Stoneleigh Park.

The improvements will see a new bridge installed with a roundabout linking this with the existing bridge over the A46.

Slip roads to the dual-carriageway will be altered and the nearby roundabout at the junction of Stoneleigh Road and Dalehouse Lane will be removed and replaced with a new one sited on what is currently agricultural land.

A new bridge will be built over Finham Brook near to that junction but the original Westley Bridge, which dates back to early 19th Century, will be retained.

It is planned to keep the A46 open while much of the work is going on.

Councillors voted unanimously to grant planning permission subject to a number of conditions that will restrict working hours and see a number of trees planted to replace those lost as part of the improvement scheme.

Cllr Adrian Warwick (Con, Fosse) said: “Traffic is not going to get lighter. It is excellent to see the investment in Warwickshire.

"Vehicles sitting there backed up in traffic is time wasted and it’s pollution. We need to work hard as a council to keep our roads open and flowing for the benefit of the businesses in the county.”