Man arrested in connection with M6 collision in Warwickshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after an incident on the M6 this morning (Wednesday)

A 38-year-old man has died after a collision involving five vehicles on the northbound M6 in Warwickshire.

The collision, which happened at around 1.40am today (Wednesday 14 February), caused the road to be shut between junctions two and three.

The man, the driver of a car involved in the collision, was declared dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s and a man his 50s, were taken to hospital with leg injuries. These injuries are not thought to be life threatening

Warwickshire Police also arrested a 33-year-old man from St Helen’s on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Jem Mountford said: “Warwickshire Police was called at 1.43am on Wednesday 14 February to a report of a collision involving a car, a van and three lorries on the northbound carriageway of the M6.

“The collision occurred between junctions two and three.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or saw any of the vehicles in the moments before the collision.”

The road was closed for more than eight hours while officers investigated. The road has now opened.

As a result of the collision, roads in the area were severely congested.

Anyone with any information can call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12 of 14 February 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org