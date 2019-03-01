Man charged following burglary and theft of Porsche in Kineton

A man has been charged following a car key burglary in Warwick.

Colin Smith, 46, was arrested in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on Saturday (23 February) afternoon after reports that a Porsche had been stolen following a burglary in Kineton a short time earlier.

Officers stopped the stolen car after they spotted in speeding on M40.

Smith, of Faggs Road, Feltham, Middlesex, was subsequently charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving while disqualified.

Smith appeared at Warwick Magistrates' Court on Monday (25 February) and was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 25 March.