Man charged with Knightcote murder pleads not guilty

A man charged with the murder of his estranged wife in her Knightcote home has pleaded not guilty.

On November 15 the police were called to the home of Patricia McIntosh in Knightcote, a village near Gaydon.

The 56-year-old was found dead in her home by police officers.

Andrew McIntosh, 54, of Woolscott, Warwickshire, was charged with murder on Monday November 20 and was remanded into custody following a hearing at Warwick Crown Court.

McIntosh appeared at Warwick Crown Court today (Friday January 19) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

The case will now go to trial.

McIntosh’s trial is due to take place on May 14. It is anticipated that the trial will last for seven days.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said: “Mr McIntosh you know already that your trial will take place on May 14. There will be a pre-trial hearing sometime around April 13.

“In the meantime you are remanded into custody.”