Man dead and another seriously injured after crash near Leamington

A man has died and another has been seriously injured in a crash at Newbold Pacey near Leamington.

The incident happened in Newbold Road at about 10.30pm yesterday (Sunday October 21).

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a car that had collided with a tree.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the driver and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to extricate the front seat driver who had suffered potentially serious injuries.

“He was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire; the doctor and critical care paramedic travelled with the ambulance.