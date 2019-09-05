Man dies after being hit by train near Rugby

A man has died after he was hit by a train on the line in Long Lawford near Rugby this morning (Thursday September 5).

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman has said: "An ambulance, a paramedic officer and The Air Ambulance Service Critical Care car were sent to the scene.

"Unfortunately, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to help the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

British Transport Police have also said: "The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their next of kin.

"A report will also be prepared for the coroner."

The incident has caused major disruption on rail lines today.