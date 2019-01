A man in his thirties has died after a car crash in Warwick last night (Monday).

Warwickshire Police were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on Primrose Hill in Warwick at around 10pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his thirties, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. No one else was injured.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.