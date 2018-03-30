Man refused entry to Leamington bar because of tattoos

A man was left in disbelief after he was refused entry into a bar in Leamington because of his tattoos.

Darryl Timms (40), who lives in Hampton Magna but grew up in Leamington, was out with his partner last Saturday when they tried to get into Fizzy Moon in Regent Street.

Pictured: Darryl Timms who was refused entry to Fizzy Moon in Leamington Spa, because he was heavily tattooed. NNL-180327-221124009

He said the bouncer told them they could not go in because there was a policy on not letting heavily-tattooed people in.

Darryl, who has been in the bar before, said: “The bouncer told me I wasn’t allowed in because there was a policy about not letting people in who were heavily tattooed. I thought it was an absolute joke. The bouncer told me he had tattoos. He was really civil about the whole thing but he was just doing his job.

“I’m covered head to toe in tattoos but the only ones you could see at the time were on my hands, face, head and neck. None of them are offensive and to not get into a pub because of them is ludicrous. It was like they thought I was a troublemaker because I had tattoos and a skinhead.

“It’s not like Leamington is adverse to tattoos – there are at least seven or eight tattoo shops. I thought it was a very poor and pathetic excuse. I won’t be spending any money in there after this. The manager or owner behind the policy needs to grow up and get with the times. It’s 2018 not 1918. If this is the only excuse they can come up with they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Mo Kandola, owner of Fizzy Moon, said: “Every bar has a policy of some form of dress code but we don’t have a policy here as long as people are reasonably presentable. Doormen have difficult jobs and they have to make judgements based on appearance and sometimes they make mistakes. By law pubs and bars can refuse entry without any reason. For anybody who isn’t happy, I am always happy to meet with them to try and resolve the issue.”