Man taken to hospital after falling at Wellesbourne building site

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital this morning after falling at a building site in Wellesbourne.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were both called to a building site in Staple Hill this morning (Tuesday April 3).

According to Warwickshire Fire Service the man had fallen onto a joist at first floor level on the building site.

The ambulance service arrived at around 10.10am and called the fire service for assistance.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, one from Stratford, one from Gaydon and an aerial platform attended.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Staple Hill in Wellesbourne at 10.10am this morning to reports of a patient who had gfallen.

“An ambulancea paramedic officer, the critical care car from the Air Ambulance Servce and our Hazardous Area Response Team attended.

“We treated a man in his 40s who had fallen. He suffered back pain so we gave him pain relief, immobilised him and took him to Warwick Hospital.

“Due to where the patient had fallen our HART team and the fire service were required to assist in helping to get the patient to the ambulance.”