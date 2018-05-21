Man threatened with knife and robbed of medication and money in Leamington

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Leamington on Saturday

The incident took place near the Waterside Medical Centre in Court Street at about 1.40pm.

A man threatened the victim, a 39-year-old man, with a knife before punching him in the face and stealing the items from him.

The victim suffered minor face and hand injuries.

Det Con Tom Quinlan said: "This was a frightening incident for the victim who was fortunately not seriously injured.

"We'd appeal for anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 180 of 19 May 2018.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.