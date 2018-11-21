Man who stole from parked fire engine in Leek Wootton handed prison sentence

A man who stole life-saving equipment from a fire engine parked at a Leek Wootton primary school is now behind bars.

The equipment was stolen from the fire engine as it was parked at All Saints C of E Community Primary School in Warwick Road between 2.00pm and 2.45pm on Tuesday October 2.

Police would still like to speak to the man shown on the right regarding the incident

Matthew Pinfield, 26, of Lady Lane, Coventry, was arrested, charged, and pleaded guilty to the theft following the release of CCTV images.

He was sentenced to six months in prison at Warwick Crown Court on Monday November 5.

PC Will Fuller, who led the investigation, said: “The equipment stolen is used to save people’s lives.

"The offenders showed complete contempt for our emergency service colleagues and the important role they play in saving lives.

“I would like to thank West Midlands Police who arrested Pinfield on our behalf and help secure the conviction.”

Police are still wishing to speak to another man in the CCTV images in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 277 of 2 October 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.