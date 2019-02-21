Massive community tribute in Warwick raises thousands of pounds in just nine weeks

A community tribute in Warwick made up of more than 60,000 poppies raised thousands of pounds in just nine weeks.

The tribute, which was organised by the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee, saw St Mary’s Church in Warwick decorated with 62,438 handmade poppies to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Warwick Poppies committee members with Clare Sawdon, High Sheriff of Warwickshire; Richard Eddy, Mayor of Warwick; Stephen Cross, Chairman of Warwick District Council and representatives from The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and St Mary's Church. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Last Sunday, the Warwick Poppies committee announced that the tribute raised more than £40,000 during the nine-week display.

The committee presented cheques of £20,000 to The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and St Mary’s Church.

They were joined by Clare Sawdon, High Sheriff of Warwickshire; Richard Eddy, Mayor of Warwick; Stephen Cross, Chairman of Warwick District Council and representatives from the two charities.

Helen Fitzpatrick, of the Warwick Poppies team, said: “This remarkable sum of money is down to the generosity of hundreds of people, poppy makers and supporters, thousands of visitors and friends from afar.

“We are so proud to have been part of this amazing community tribute that was timed to coincide with the centenary of the end of the First World War.

“Huge thanks are due to all those who supported us on our journey, and to the thousands of people who came to visit the display.”

On March 8 and March 9 the Warwick Poppies 2018 project committee will be holding two “poppy sale days” at St Mary’s Church between 10am and noon.

Residents and visitors are invited to go along and acquire poppies that appeared in the display.

The committee will be asking for donations for the poppies, and all money raised will be going to The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and St Mary's Church.

