Mayor’s Awards for Leamington’s heroes

Those who make the Leamington a better place to live were awarded by Cllr Caroline Evetts as her last act as mayor of the town at a ceremony at the town hall on Saturday.

MARGARET RUSHTON

Margaret is the is the Secretary, and a founding member, of the Leamington History Group.

She is also one of the founder members of Lillington Local History Society and is actively involved as a member of the Town Council’s Blue Plaque Committee and a member of Friends of Leamington Art Gallery.

It has been said that “her interest in Leamington is infectious and has enthused all those who share her passion for the people and places that have made the town the place it is today”.

MICHAEL PEARSON

Michael is also an active member of the History Group and has long been involved with promoting Leamington as a place to visit.

He is one of the members of the Guild of Guides – a hugely successful volunteer group which conducts guided walks throughout Leamington over the summer months.

Last year more than 780 people took part in 37 conducted walks around the Town.

Michael is also chairman of the patients participation group at the Clarendon Lodge Medical Practice helping to ensure that patients concerns are raised directly with the Practice Management and the Commissioning Group.

PAT EDGINGTON

Pat’s commitment as Secretary to the local Branch of the Royal British Legion over many years has been matched only by that of her late husband Frank who died last year.

She tirelessly campaigns to raise funds as part of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal. In 2017 the Leamington branch contributed over £60,000 to the Poppy Appeal thanks in no small way to the efforts of Pat and Frank.

NIGEL MILNE

Nigel has been involved with the former Warwick District Citizens Advice Bureau for more than six years in the capacity of their volunteer IT service delivery and security manager.

He is also involved with other bodies in a similar volunteer capacity.

Nigel has been a committed and dedicated volunteer who has influenced positively the lives of the many clients of both Warwick District and South Warwickshire Advice.

PETER BAILEY

Peter is Treasurer of the Mid-Warwickshire Neighbourhood Watch Association and has done much to promote the activities of Neighbourhood Watch in Milverton.

He is also the treasurer and a member of the management committee of CHAIN (Community Information and Advice Hub) based at Crown Way, which is an important focal point for residents in the Crown Ward

ANNABEL RAINBOW

Annabel is one of the founding members of the GALS (Gardening around Leamington Spa).

The GALS have won numerous gardening accolades since they began working together on the Station Gardens in 2005, from community awards, RHS Neighbourhood Awards, various grants from banks, local authorities, O2, and ending 2012 with the Queen’s Award For Voluntary Service, having been nominated by Leamington Town Council.

They also took over gardening at The Dell in 2006 and are still actively involved in its upkeep.

Annabel’s passion for gardening has also found a creative outlet as a member of the Leamington in Bloom Committee

DR STANISLAW “STAS” JAN LIBROWSKI

“Stas” became involved as a community representative with the Regenesis project in South Leamington and helped with the setting up the Brunswick Healthy Living Centre.

He is a Member of the Warwickshire Police Independent Advisory Group representing Leamington’s Polish community.

He has also helped with projects of inter-faith relevance through the Warwick District Faiths Forum.

He runs the Polish Centre in the High Street and is instrumental in organising a range of activities including the very successful Polish Heritage Day.

He does much to support the Polish community of Leamington and to promote its positive contribution to the economic and social life of the Town.