Men arrested after drugs seized near Kenilworth

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug offences after officers stopped their car near Kenilworth yesterday (Thursday 14 February) afternoon.

Officers from the Warwickshire Police Operational Policing Unit (OPU) seized cocaine, cannabis, cash and phones from the men after they stopped the car in Gibbet Hill.

The men, aged 37 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PC Dave Findon from the OPU said: "We are committed to tackling and disrupting drug-related crime in the county and regularly stop vehicles we suspect are involved in this type of crime.

"The public has a key role to play in helping us to tackle the issue of drugs in Warwickshire. They are our eyes and ears on the ground and can help us by reporting suspicious behaviour."

Information can be reported via the Warwickshire Police non-emergency number 101 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.