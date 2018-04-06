Men arrested and £11,000 of mobile phones found after police pursue vehicle through Warwick after theft in Leamington

Two men have been arrested following a police pursuit starting in Warwick and ending in south Warwickshire.

The pursuit started after the vehicle failed to stop for police at Greys Mallory, Banbury Road, Warwick.

It was reported that a vehicle matching the description had been involved in a theft of mobile phones from Tesco in Parade, Leamington Spa at around 9am.

The car was pursued down Fosse Way before being abandoned in Moreton Paddox. More than £11,000 worth of mobile phones were seized from the abandoned vehicle.

Following a search involving police dogs and helicopter and several calls from the public, two men were arrested near Walton.

An 18-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 22-year-old man from Pyle, Bridgend, Wales, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

PC Pete Hayes said: "The driving of the car put other road users and the public at risk and it was lucky that nobody was injured.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the theft from the shop or saw the car following the theft."

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 and quote incident 111 of 6 April 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org