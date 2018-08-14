Micropub in Warwick named Warwickshire Pub of the Year

A micropub in Warwick has beaten five other pubs in the county to win Warwickshire Pub of the Year 2018.

The award from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) which is initially voted for by CAMRA members before ultimately being decided by judges who visit each pub anonymously, has recognised The Old Post Office for outstanding quality, service, atmosphere and community involvement.

Located on West Street it is a family run independent pub that has proved popular with Warwick locals and beer enthusiasts from further afield.

Being a micropub they are tight on space and do not have a cellar. The casks are kept in a cooled unit behind the bar, with up to six real ales on, some dispensed straight from the cask and some on handpull. They also serve a selection of traditional ciders and have three changing craft beers on tap.

Since opening four years ago they have built a reputation for serving quality beer in an interesting and friendly atmosphere.

Gem Douglas, manager at the Old Post Office, said: “We are so pleased to have received this recognition from CAMRA.

“We put a lot of effort into building a reputation as a destination for beer lovers, so it means a lot that our hard work and vision for the pub has been appreciated and enjoyed by our customers.”

The pub now goes through to the next round to be judged against the other winning county pubs across the whole of the West Midlands region.