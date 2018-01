A Leamington Indian Restaurant owner has been recognised for his business acumen at a national awards ceremony.

Mohammed Abdul Ahad, owner of the multi award-winning Millennium Balti in Bath Street was the winner in the Entrepreneur of the Year category at the Asian Restaurant Owners Network Awards event at the Snooty Mehmaan restaurant in Oxfordshire this month.

Mr Ahad and his brothers were also given the title of “best dressed brothers” at the awards ceremony.