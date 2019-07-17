Moped rider taken to hospital after crash in Leamington

A moped rider was taken to hospital after a crash in Leamington on Monday night.

The crash happened at around 10.05pm outside of the Guide Dogs centre on Warwick New Road between a blue Ford Focus and a black moped.

The moped rider, an 18-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The car driver was not injured.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

If anyone witnessed the collision, they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 423 of July 15