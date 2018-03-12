More poppies created for Warwick Poppies project

More poppies have been made for the Warwick Poppies Project 2018.

Last Wednesday (March 7) a poppy making workshop was held at the Market Hall Museum.

The poppy making workshop at the Market Hall Museum.

There were around 18 people at the session, which is part of monthly workshops that is taking place at the museum.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee said: “We have been thrilled with the fantastic support that we are receiving every month and are extremely grateful to the museum for co-hosting these workshops.

“Especially, we owe special thanks to Kathryn Seren, who is the museum volunteer in charge.

“Lots of people have made new friends, learnt or shared skills and generally had a fun afternoon - whilst making lots of poppies.

Ken Air's handmade brass poppy.

“These free workshops are truly community events and the next one will be held on Wednesday April 4 at 1.30pm.”

A brass poppy was also specially made for the project recently.

It was designed and made by Ken Air, who is from Brixworth in Northamptonshire.

A spokesperson from Warwick Poppies 2018 committee said: “Having heard about Warwick Poppies 2018 Ken, a retired engineer and long time precision model maker, set about designing and making this beautiful and unique poppy.

The back of Ken Air's brass poppy.

“The Royal Warwickshire badge is an original, sourced from the internet and the numbers are handmade.

“It will be a wonderful addition to our display in the autumn.”