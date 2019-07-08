More than 100 people turnout for Plastic Free Kenilworth's Mass Unwrap event

The Plastic Free Kenilworth group hosted a Mass Unwrap event over the weekend to raise awareness on how much excess plastic is used on produce and other items from the grocery.

The group encouraged shoppers to unwrap their purchases as they left the Sainsbury's in the Kenilworth town centre. Volunteers from the group filled over two trolleys with the plastic.

Volunteers with the Plastic Free Kenilworth group at the town's Sainsbury's

Over 100 people too part in the first-time event. The event was held from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturday July 6.

Alison Firth, the co-chair of the Plastic Free Kenilworth (PFK) group, said: “We had a really good turnout from the public, as well as volunteers.”

Some shoppers planned ahead and brought their own containers and the PFK group provided compostable bags for other people.

She added: “The aim of the Mass Unwrap is to send a strong message to the supermarkets about excess plastic packaging, and to show that we don't want it.”

The founders of the Plastic Free Kenilworth - Alison Firth and Verity Thompson

A similar event will be held this Saturday July 13 hosted by the Plastic Free Leamington and Warwick group. The upcoming event will be held from 1 to 3pm at the Morrisons grocery store in Leamington.

Alison Firth, who is also the mayor of Kenilworth, added: “We're not saying we've got the answer. We're just saying look at how much plastic there was in three hours. It's a protest really to say someone find another answer.”