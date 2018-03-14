More than 60 Warwick residents come together to clean up their community

More than 60 Warwick residents came together at the weekend to help clean up their community.

On Saturday, March 10 people of all ages took to the streets of the Warwick Gates and Heathcote areas as part of a community litter pick.

In the space of two hours the volunteers collected more than 40 bags of rubbish.

The event was organised by Warwick Gates Community Church.

Reverend Rob Budd said: “The litter pick was a great way for members of the church family to join with members of the wider community and to demonstrate our care for our neighbours and the community that we share.

“We were grateful for the equipment that was generously supplied by Austin Heath Retirement village and the delicious refreshments provided by the Warwick Gates CO-OP.

“We look forward to being part of other community initiatives that will be a blessing to those who live in and around Warwick Gates and Heathcote.”