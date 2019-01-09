Motorcyclist dies after crash between Southam and Wormleighton

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a 4x4 between Southam and Wormleighton yesterday evening (Tuesday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the A423 Banbury Road between the two shortly before 5.15pm. Warwickshire Police were called soon after.

A black Mitsubishi Outlander and a black Honda motorcycle were involved in the collision.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a community first responder and the critical care car from the Air Ambulance Service with a doctor on board attended the scene.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and could not be saved. His next of kin have been informed. The driver of the Mitsubishi, a woman in her 40s, sustained minor injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When ambulance crews arrived they found a motorcyclist and a car which had left the road and were in a ditch.

"The motorcyclist, a man, was being given CPR by a nurse who was passing the scene and stopped to help. Ambulance crews took over resuscitation efforts and worked as a team to administer advanced life support to the man.

"Sadly, he couldn’t be saved and was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.

“The car driver, a woman, was out of the vehicle and was given treatment on scene for minor injuries. She didn’t require hospital treatment.”

Part of the A423 was closed while emergency services attended the incident.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 310 of January 8.