Mum’s Kenilworth road safety campaign gains support

Worried parents and teachers in Kenilworth have added their voices to a mum’s road safety campaign for routes between schools and a nursery in the town.

Mother-of-three Dr Morag Jarvis, of Clinton Lane, has grave concerns about the safety of those attending Beehive Nursery, St Augustine’s School and Priors Field School near her home.

And after she launched a campaign to have speed limits reduced to 20mph in the area, she has received many statements from others, including teachers, who share her fears. Dr Jarvis said: “I have huge concerns about the speed of traffic on both Clinton Lane and Beehive Hill which is an issue on the walk to and from nursery/school.

“Traffic in particular, on Beehive can be travelling at around the 50-60mph mark with either drivers having no awareness or respect for the 30mph limit.

“Several parents mirror the walk I do to St Augustine’s and similarly, we pass many others with their children making the reverse journey from their homes around Malthouse Lane towards Priors Field School in Clinton Lane.

“I am actually quite surprised I have not heard of any traffic incidents in these areas involving children as I have often both seen and experienced near misses myself.

“Sadly, I think either death or a serious injury on this route for a pedestrian of any age - in particularly that involving a young child - is imminent.”

Dr Jarvis wants Warwickshire County Council, the highways authority, to consider installing speed cameras,