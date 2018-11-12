Murder mystery drama and supper event in Warwick

A murder mystery drama and supper event is set to take place in Warwick this week.

Tickets are available for 'Murder Most Warwick', which will be held on Friday November 16.

The event is produced by Alderson House in association with the Mayor of Warwick, Richard Eddy, as a fundraiser for Safeline, the sexual abuse charity, which are based in the town centre.

Tickets cost £20 and include a glass of fizz on arrival, a hot supper and a performance of the murder mystery drama Dig for Vengeance, written by Patricia Gay and performed by the Alderson House Players.

Tickets are available from Warwick’s visitor information centre in Jury Street, Torry’s Hardware, The Old Post Office pub or by emailing Civicadmin@warwicktowncouncil.org.uk