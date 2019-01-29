Murder mystery novel inspired by Kenilworth

An author has said her new murder mystery novel was inspired by her time living in Kenilworth.

‘My Husband: The Extraordinary History of Nicholas Brome’, by Anne Elliott, a Kenilworth resident for 16 years, focuses on the death of the lord manor of Baddesley Clinton in the 15th century.

Although she now lives in Canada, she said Kenilworth and its surrounding areas feature heavily in her new book.

Anne said: “Writing the novel might have been an antidote for home sickness. Certainly I love escaping back to the Kenilworth area in my imagination.”