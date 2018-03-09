'My furniture is all second hand', claims Warwick and Leamington MP after council leader spending scandal

The MP for Warwick and Leamington has claimed he has sourced his office furniture from a second-hand company, after it was revealed more than £13,000 was spent on county council leader Izzi Seccombe's.

Labour MP Matt Western bought most of his furniture for his constituency office from Leamington-based organisation Action 21, which he says has cost £480 since June 2017.

Mr Western said: “It was a pleasure to visit Action 21 in South Leamington.

“Over the last eight months I have sourced all my office furniture from Action 21 and other second-hand stores and suppliers.

“In this time of austerity it’s important to be careful with public money.”

Warwickshire County Council said the £13,770 spent on Cllr Seccombe’s furniture was necessary to make the office look ‘credible’.