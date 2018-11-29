Myton Hospice fundraisers know that where there’s muck there’s brass

A Leamington man, who organised a huge fundraising obstacle race and muddy fun run, is celebrating the event’s success.

Event organiser Kevin Newey, announced that over £50,000 has been raised by the ‘Mudnificent 7’.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-181121-125544001

The Mudnificent 7 is a 7km obstacle course race which has seven different obstacle zones, each designed and built by a different event company.

Now in its fourth year, the race and mud run helped raise over £50,000 for charities, including Myton Hospice who sent a team of 100 runners who managed to raise £14,704.94.

Thrill seekers from all over the country flocked to the venue to crawl through mud, climb over walls and swim through lakes. Amongst them were teams from a number of local charities, who use the event each year to help raise much needed funds.

Kevin, who also works for Leamington Spa based food manufacturer Shire Foods, said: “We’d hoped to help raise around £20,000 for local causes this year, so to hit £50,000 is a massive achievement.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-181121-125555001

“We’re working with charities that need constant support through events like ours, and it’s great to see people getting up off the sofa, having fun, conquering fears, and raising money at the same time.”

For more information on gaining a free charity entry for 2019, go to www.mud7.com or contact Kevin at kevin@obstacleracemagazine.com

The event is open to anyone aged 14 years plus.