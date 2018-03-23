New apprenticeship scheme launched for young people in Warwick district

A new apprenticeship scheme has been launched in the Warwick district.

Young people from the local area are being encouraged to apply for a new range of apprenticeship opportunities.

The new apprenticeships scheme, which has just been launched by Warwick District Council, is offering candidates the chance to gain job-specific skills in a wide variety of roles, whilst earning and gaining recognised qualifications.

There are currently eleven posts being advertised on the council’s website within arts administration, IT, planning, building control, finance, licensing, housing, digital marketing and theatre technical support, all of which will give an opportunity for the successful candidate to study towards relevant qualifications with a local college or training provider.

Cllr Andrew Mobbs, Leader of Warwick District Council, said: “There can be few better places for a young person with limited work experience to start their career than Warwick District Council.

“Our wide portfolio of services means that we can offer a wealth of exciting apprenticeship opportunities right across the Council, from gaining technical skills in a busy theatre to supporting the work of the housing team.

“Increasingly students are looking for an alternative to the traditional further/higher education route and I would strongly encourage year 11, sixth form pupils, adult learners, parents, teachers and careers advisors to visit our website.”

To apply for an apprenticeship with Warwick District Council, candidates will need to be 16 or over, have a minimum of four GCSEs, grades A-C, including Maths and English or equivalent qualification or experience.

The closing date for applications is Friday April 13.

For more information visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/apprenticeships