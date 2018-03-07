New art therapy room officially opened at hospital in Warwick

A new art therapy room has been officially opened at a hospital in Warwick.

The new Art psychotherapy room has been created for Ferndale patients at St Michael’s Hospital.

The Trust's Medical Director, Dr Sharon Binyon officially opens the new room. ''From left to right: Asha Rani, Ferndale Ward Manager, Dr Sharon Binyon, Medical Director, Cheryl Portlock, Art Psychotherapist and Harriet Fielder, Pathway Manager.

St Michael’s Hospital, which is based in Warwick, is a purpose built facility providing inpatient mental health care for adults, and is run by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

The room provides a dedicated therapeutic space for patients to attend individual or group art psychotherapy sessions.

Cheryl Portlock, art psychotherapist said: “Art therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses art materials as its main way of helping people understand, express, communicate and alleviate emotional distress and mental health problems.

“It is rooted in theories of understanding psychological functioning but draws on various theoretical concepts and evidence based research around effective mental health treatments.

Logistics staff who helped transform the room. From L to R Michael Oliver, Ram Kurapati and Barry Alcock.

“Many patients really value the space and opportunity provided to express themselves, their thoughts, feelings and interests in a different way.

“Art therapy can help people to reconnect with who they are, re-build confidence, communicate and make sense of their internal experiences and support their overall mental health recovery.”