New artists join Kenilworth Arts Festival line-up

A string of new artists have joined the line-up for this year's Kenilworth Arts Festival.

The festival, which runs from September 20 to September 29, will feature musicians, poets, authors and journalists at various venues across the town.

Novelist Dona Ryan will also appear

And new names were added to the already large line-up on Wednesday July 25.

Among those added are novelist Kamila Shamsie, whose latest novel Home Fire won the 2018 Women’s Prize for Fiction, and author Donal Ryan, whose latest book, From A Low and Quiet Sea, has been nominated for this year’s Man Booker Prize.

American singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop and award-winning multi-instrumentalist Erland Cooper are among the new musicians playing at the festival.

And best-selling children’s author Kiran Millwood Hargrave has also been added to the bill.

Singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop will also be performing

Other acts added include 12-string guitarist Toby Hay, novelist Mike Gayle, poet Will Burns, illustrator Ashley Crowley and 'poet-technologist' Chris Jelley, who’ll be leading storywalk trails through the Abbey Fields.

They join a line-up which includes Bon Iver member S Carey, Bake-Off finalist Ruby Tandoh and pianist Zoe Rahman.

Tickets will be available from Kenilworth Books from Wednesday August 1, or can be bought online here.