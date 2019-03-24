New chairman for Kenilworth Twinning Association

A new chairman of the Kenilworth Twinning Association (KTA) has been elected.

Tony Jones has taken over the role following the decision of the previous chair Sheila Skinner to stand down after seven years in the post.

The handover was made at the association’s Annual General Meeting held in the council chamber at Jubilee House on Wednesday March 13 presided over by the town mayor Cllr Michael Hitchins.

A presentation was made to Sheila during which Tony paid tribute to her contribution to the KTA and said that he was looking forward to working with all members and with the local community to continue to develop the association.

Jeff Williams was elected treasurer in place of Phil Highley who also stepped down after many years’ service. Paul Smith continues as secretary, as does Martin Beckett as vice-chairman.

2018 was a very busy year for the KTA which saw its numbers continue to grow. Outgoing visits were made to Bourg-la-Reine in June and to Eppstein in August and a party from Roccalumera visited Kenilworth in July.

A small group returned to Bourg-la-Reine in November to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of their twinning group ARAI, which involved running a market stall offering traditional UK produce including Marmite and stilton cheese, and taking part in an evening of multi-national entertainment with each town taking to the stage in turn.

2019 will see the return of visitors to Kenilworth from France in May and from Eppstein in September when celebrations will be held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its twinning with Kenilworth.

In addition the KTA organises regular social events locally throughout the year to keep members in touch with one another and new members are always made very welcome.