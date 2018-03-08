New date announced for Warwick Half Marathon

A new date has been set for the Warwick Half Marathon.

The Warwick Half Marathon, which raises money for the British Heart Foundation, was due to take place last weekend (March 4) but had to be postponed because of the weather conditions.

A new date has now been set for the event.

On the British Heart Foundation for the event it says: “Thank you for your understanding and patience following the unfortunate postponement of the Warwick Half Marathon, 5k and 2.5k.

“We’re now pleased to announce a new date of Sunday April 8 2018. Your registration will be automatically transferred, unless you have told us otherwise.

“Please keep hold of your event pack and runner number as you’ll be able to use these at the event.

“We realise you may not be able to make this new date, so you also have the option to defer your place to Blenheim Palace Half Marathon, 10k Run, or 2k Fun Run which is taking place on Sunday September 30 or receive a refund if you wish.

Please note that Blenheim Palace Half Marathon is not a UK Affiliated event.

To do either of these, please email us or call 0300 330 3322 by Friday March 23.

“We do hope you’re able to join us on this new date. To keep up to date and chat with other runners, join our Facebook event page.”