New entrance for Warwick Racecourse officially opened

The new main entrance at Warwick Racecourse has been unveiled on one of its biggest racedays of the year.

Racegoers attending The Gentleman’s Raceday featuring The Betway Kingmaker Novices’ Chase on Saturday, February 10, were the first to officially go through the improved turnstiles.

The new-look entrance fronted by a public plaza was opened by the Mayor of Warwick Stephen Cross.

He was joined by Andre Klein, general manager at Warwick Racecourse, Andy Clark, chairman of Warwick Racecourse and Charlie Brooks, construction director of Wigley Building and Development, the principal contractor on the project.

The redevelopment features a timber-clad entrance wall, a canopy over the new turnstiles and an open landscaped area with seating that can be used all-year round.

The scheme, designed by Roberts Limbrick Architects in Gloucester, also marks the first step of the St Mary’s Lands Masterplan to improve the common land which is home to the racecourse and other community assets.

Warwick mayor Stephen Cross said: “I was delighted to open the new entrance, which not only provides a great new facility for racegoers but also improves the open space vista in that corner of St Mary’s Lands.”

Warwick Racecourse was a finalist for the Community and Corporate and Social Responsibility Award at the Racecourse Association’s Showcase Awards 2017 for its work on the masterplan.

Andre Klein said: “The new entrance has been my number one priority since arriving at Warwick Racecourse.

“It provides a much more welcoming approach to our great racecourse and will hopefully encourage more people to come racing and experience a day at our track. The operational improvements are significant as well.

“This investment by The Jockey Club reflects a determination to set the course on a pathway to a prosperous future, and comes off the back of our increased attendances and our improving racing surface.

“It is part of a wider scheme to improve the gateway to St Mary’s Land which is a vitally important asset to Warwick.

“There has been a great team approach to this project with really valuable input from the community, in particular the members of the St Mary’s Land Working Party and Warwick District Council, who have contributed at every stage.”

It follows the unveiling in September of The Coronation Club, a new membership lounge, for which Wigley Building and Development, the construction arm of Coventry-based commercial property company The Wigley Group, was also principal contractor.

Charlie said: “We were thrilled to be appointed principal contractor on the new entrance at Warwick Racecourse, having completed The Coronation Club refurbishment project for the start of this season.

“It’s been great to work with our local racecourse once again, and we hope visitors and the local community enjoy this latest improvement.”

The next fixture at Warwick Racecourse will be the Budbrooke Chase Family Fun Day on Friday, February 23. For membership and advanced tickets go to www.warwickracecourse.co.uk