A new Holland and Barrett store has opened in Kenilworth, creating four jobs.

The health food store, which has replaced off-licence Drinks 4 U in Warwick Road, opened yesterday (Wednesday January 31).

The store's manager Kay Lazecky said: “This is an exciting time for Kenilworth and we look forward to welcoming existing and new customers in store to try out the latest products and concepts in the health food, beauty and sports categories.”