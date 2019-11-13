New independent coffee shop - Coffee on the Corner - has opened in Kenilworth

Imogen Edwards and her partner, Sam Paine, inside their new coffee shop - Coffee on the Corner.

Imogen Edwards and her partner, Sam Paine, both quit their jobs to open the Coffee on the Corner shop.

The new coffee shop, located at the corner of Warwick Road in the old The National Provincial Bank building, opened on Saturday November 9.

Imogen said: "It's been extremely busy. Our opening weekend has been successful beyond our wildest expectations.Thank you so much everyone who has visited us and for fiercely supporting local independent businesses like us. We sold out of all our cakes twice on both days."

The coffee shop offers the locally sourced goods including their cakes and coffee. They also offer many free-from options with cakes that are dairy free, gluten free and vegan.

Imogen said: "We make the cakes here on the premises. I've been baking for years. It's all made fresh. We don't get anything brought in.

"We really try to give people who are gluten free, dairy free and vegan plenty of options."

Some of their best selling cakes so far include a gluten free chocolate orange brownie, a vegan and gluten free chocolate raspberry cake and a dairy free and gluten free lemon and blueberry cake.

She added: "We've sold out of those ones most days."

The coffee comes from a Stratford based coffee roaster called Monsoon Estates. The coffee shop also offers a variety of teas, milkshakes and smoothies.