New jurors and bailiffs for Warwick Court Leet

New appointments were made to the Warwick Court Leet during its annual meeting last month.

At the Annual Meeting of The Court on October 25, Mo Sutherland completed her year as Bailiff of the Court and Low Bailiff John Atkinson, who paid tribute to Mo’s year of service, was formally sworn in.

Gail Warrington, the new Low Bailiff, Cllr Richard Eddy, Mayor of Warwick and Lord of Warwick Court Leet and John Atkinson, the new Bailiff of the Court Leet. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

He was sworn in by Jayne Topham, Town Clerk and Steward of Warwick Court Leet and Cllr Richard Eddy, Mayor of Warwick and Lord of Warwick Court Leet.

Gail Warrington took her oath to become Low Bailiff and two new Jurors of the Court also took their oaths of service: Mark Davidson and Rob Cameron who were warmly welcomed by the Court.

John Atkinson served as Foreman of Warwick Court Leet for a number of years and took on the role of Low Bailiff last year, supporting Mo Sutherland and will now be Bailiff of the Court for 2018/19. During his year as Bailiff, John is keen for the Court to continue maintaining the traditions of The Court and of Warwick and to sustain the events that raise money for town and people of CV34.

Warwick Court Leet was established by Royal Charter in 1554. Today The Court Leet is also now responsible for organising the Warwick Beer Festival and the Warwick Classic Car Show.

The Court also supports many civic functions and traditions of the town and raises funds for distribution to CV34 charities and good causes.

To apply for grants go to: https://www.warwick-courtleet.co.uk/grants