New Kenilworth mayor chosen at ceremony

Kenilworth's new mayor for the next civic year has been chosen in a recent ceremony.

Cllr Mike Hitchins (Con, Park Hill) will take over from departing mayor Cllr Kate Dickson (Lib Dem, Abbey) after he was chosen at Kenilworth Town Council's annual meeting at Leicester's Barn in Kenilworth Castle on Thursday May 17.

Former mayor Cllr Kate Dickson with Cllr Hitchins. Photo: Lauren Tadd

Cllr Pat Cain (Con, St John's) was elected as deputy mayor.

Cllr Hitchins said the ceremony went 'very well' and paid tribute to his predecessor.

He added: "I'm very much looking forward to it (being mayor). We're also very lucky to have a place like the castle to hold the ceremony.

"Kate Dickson did a brilliant job. She performed her job as mayor and still did her job as a midwife."

Cllr Hitchins after being given the mayoral chain by town clerk Maggie Field (right). Photo: Lauren Tadd

Cllr Hitchins has been a town councillor for seven years, but has never been mayor before.