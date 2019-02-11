New 'little warriors' discount tickets available at Warwick Castle

New 'little warriors' discounts tickets are now available for Warwick Castle

The team at the castle is offering the tickets for £10, which includes entry for an adult and a toddler aged under five.

Staff at the castle say the new discount ticket has been 'fueled by a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in multi-generational visits - where grandparents take their young grandchildren for a day of fun'.

The new 'little warriors' ticket is available online only and provides entry to Warwick Castle’s daily shows and history tours.

This includes the Horrible Histories Maze, the birds of prey show, the Princess Tower, the Time Tower and The Kingmaker experience.

