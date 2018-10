Last month Hatton Park WI installed a special bench in memory of their past members.

The members and committee of the WI helped to raise money for the bench with various events.

The new bench at the top of Hatton Park green. Photo supplied by Hatton Park WI.

Thanks to the fundraising, Hatton Park WI President Tina Davenport was able to purchase the bench and a brass plaque saying, ‘Sit with me a while and remember me with a smile’.

The bench is situated at the top of Hatton Park green overlooking Warwick.