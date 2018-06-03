New micro-bar officially opened in Warwick

A new micro-bar was officially open in Warwick last weekend.

Warwick mayor Cllr Richard Eddy, formally opened Rigsby’s Cellar Bar on Sunday May 27 as one of his first formal engagements.

Inside Rigsby's Cellar Bar.

Located in The Holloway, Rigsby’s is a sandstone-walled cellar that has been converted into a micro-bar serving cocktails, craft beer and ales. It opened in November.

Owned by Tom Douglas, Rigsby’s is the sister pub to Tom’s micro-pub, The Old Post Office on West Street, which was recently named the county’s CAMRA Pub of the Year for its selection of ales.

Rigsby’s is managed by bartender and mixologist, Khriz Hawkes.

For the formal opening, Khriz launched his ‘Mayor of Warwick’ cocktail, which is made from Portobello gin, Chapman’s soda – a Warwick company – blackcurrant and a squeeze of lime. The cocktail is now available to order at the bar.

Warwick mayor Richard Eddy with Khriz Hawkes.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy said: “I’m delighted to officially open Rigsby’s Cellar Bar – even if it’s had its doors open for the past seven months… but I guess we’ll call that the trial run.

“A year ago this was a run- down, grubby, storage space and probably with rising damp – hence the name. But what an amazing transformation to eclectic bar. All credit to Tom and Khriz for making this happen.

“Rigsby’s already has its own unique personality, a bustling crowd and a wonderful host in manager Khriz.

“He’s brought cocktails into Tom’s world of ales, established his own craft beer club, and been a great supporter of town events and activities.”

Khriz Hawkes, warwick Mayor Richard Eddy and Tom Douglas.

For more information about Rigsby’s Cellar Bar click here