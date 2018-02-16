New Olympic-standard centre for gymnastics being built near Leamington

A new Olympic-standard centre for gymnasts is currently being built near Leamington.

Leamington and Warwick Gymnastics Club’s (LWGC’s) new facility is close to Radford Semele, and has been designed to the exacting requirements of its British Gymnastics coaches.

Where the centre is being built.

It has been fitted with an Olympic-size sprung floor, vaulting table, uneven bar, beam and a 36m² foam pit and fast track.

There will also be a viewing and waiting area.

Leamington and Warwick Gymnastics Club director, David O’Neill, said the new gym is a result of years of design and planning.

He added: “After many years of searching for the perfect place, fellow club director Abby O’Neill and I are delighted to announce the move to this new building, which is more than double the size of our current venues.

“We’ve faced many challenges trying to gain planning permission, but we wanted to do it right and make our dream of a dedicated gymnastics facility a reality. The new venue will be kitted out with the best apparatus and we can’t wait to share it with our gymnasts.”

Gymnastics has seen a huge surge in popularity as an activity for children of all ages after Team GB celebrated their most successful games ever in 2012. The number of members at LWGC has risen to over 900 since it was set up in 2009, with nearly 500 on the waiting list for membership.

The new facility will be able to accommodate over 700 new members from under two up to adults. The facility will continue to be under construction for the couple of few weeks and is set to open at the end of this month, with LWGC classes continuing at the current venues in Leamington and Warwick until then.

More details and dates can be found on the LWGC Facebook page: facebook.com/LWGCgymnastics