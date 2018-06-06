New parish church for Warwick community

The Bishop of Coventry recently visited Warwick to commission the launch of one of the newest parish churches in England.

Heathcote Parish Church was launched on May 20 by the Bishop of Coventry, Christopher Cocksworth.

The church has been created following a series of meetings and consultations with churches in Leamington and Warwick.

With the rapid development of new housing it was decided that a new church would be better able to serve and meet the needs of the new community in Heathcote.

The church was formerly called Warwick Gates Community Church and was built in 2001 when the housing developments began.

Until April 2018 the church was part of the parish of St Margaret’s in Whitnash.

Following two rounds of consultation, the Diocese of Coventry were able to commission the creation of the new Heathcote parish.

Now the church will continue to serve the people in Warwick Gates and the wider community of Heathcote.

Rev Rob Budd, vicar at Heathcote Parish Church, said: “It is an incredibly exciting time for our growing church as we consider the different ways we can both experience and share the fullness of life that Jesus offers.”

Bishop Christopher said: “A new parish is not just a church. It’s area of land and the community of people who live within it. So it was really inspiring not only to see so many people gathered to worship God at the launch of the parish but also to hear them commit themselves to serving the whole of community of Heathcote with the love of God.”

The church, which is on Cressida Close, meets every Sunday at 10.30am. For more information go to: www.heathcoteparishchurch.org