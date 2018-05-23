New photo released to help find missing Radford Semele man

A new photo has been released by Warwickshire Police of a missing Radford Semele man in an effort to find him.

Matthew Ryan, 47, left his home in the afternoon Sunday May 20 after going to meet someone at the White Lion in Radford Semele. He did not return.

Officers have conducted an extensive search of the area and carried out door-to-door enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for Mr Ryan and are appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us."

Matthew is described as being white, 6ft tall, and of medium build, with short grey hair, stubble, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, purple plimsoll shoes, and no socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 267 of May 20.