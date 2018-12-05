New riverside park planned for Leamington athletics track

A new riverside park with cycle routes to Warwick and Rugby could soon be created in Leamington.

At last week’s meeting of the Executive, councillors agreed in principle to the creation of a new riverside park beside the Rivers Leam and Avon at the current site of the Edmondscote Athletics Track and adjoining land.

Edmondscote athletics track

The track is proposed to be relocated on to land north of Gallows Hill, adjacent to the community football stadium to enhance and promote the sport and wellbeing offer in the district.

The relocation of the track opens up the opportunity to provide a new riverside country park in Leamington by combining the current track, other council owned land and land currently owned by the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

The country park will also provide a safe, off-road connection between Leamington and Warwick for cyclists and pedestrians that could extend all the way to Draycote Water via a bridge over the Fosse Way.

Councillor Michael Coker, Portfolio Holder for Cultural Services, said: “I am very pleased to see that the whole of the district will benefit from not only a modern athletics track in good surroundings, but also that a significant new green space in Leamington is being created with a cycle route that enhances the district’s green travel options.”