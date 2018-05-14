New road safety improvements to schools in Warwick district revealed

Provisional road safety improvements for certain schools in Warwick district over the next two years have been revealed.

In a document seen by the Leamington Courier, 12 schools have been selected for the 'Safer Routes to School' programme in 2018/19 and 2019/20 by Warwickshire County Council after local councillors put in requests for improvements.

These include things like new crossings and improving the parking near certain schools - although the improvements are just provisional at the moment and full details have yet to be revealed.

A county council spokesman said: "The information was sent out to county members to advise them of the proposed programme of works for School Safety Zones.

"This is a provisional programme based on requests councillors have made for improvements outside schools in each member's area."

"The programme is over two years, and we will be working with elected members and schools to address the safety concerns around the schools identified by councillors which forms the current programme of works."

Warwickshire County Council has committed to improving safety at the following schools:

Park Hill Junior School, Kenilworth - improvements to parking on surrounding roads. Estimated cost: £8,000.

Priors Field Primary School, Kenilworth - request for road crossing. Estimated cost: £65,000. The council's assessment suggests a crossing is justified due to the amount of traffic and pedestrians using the road.

Barford St Peter's C of E Primary School, Barford - improvements to parking and road markings. Estimated cost: £10,000.

Radford Semele C of E Primary School - improvements to parking on surrounding roads. Estimated cost: £15,000.

Clinton Primary School, Kenilworth - request for road crossing. Estimated cost: £10,000. The council's assessment suggests a crossing is not justified, but it will look at other measures to improve safety.

Woodloes Primary School and Ridgeway School - improving routes to school and parking. Estimated cost: £20,000.

Warwick Nursery School - improving routes to school and parking. Estimated cost: £10,000.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Leamington - preventing congestion on Cashmore Avenue, improvements to parking. Estimated cost: £20,000.

St Paul's C of E Primary School, Leamington - improvements to parking in Leicester Street and St Paul's Square. Estimated cost: £20,000.

Sydenham Primary School - improving routes to school and parking. Estimated cost; £30,000.

Telford Junior and Infants School - improvements to parking and preventing drivers from speeding. Estimated cost: £20,000.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Whitnash - improving routes to school and parking. Estimated cost; £20,000.

When councillors requested a crossing, as at Priors Field and Clinton, the council assess the need for a crossing by using a "PV2 value". This takes into account the amount of vehicles and pedestrians using the road.

If a certain PV2 value is reached, it means the council will commit to building a crossing, but if not, the council will look at other safety features.