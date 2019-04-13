New show featuring more than 70 birds of prey launched at Warwick Castle

A new show featuring more than 70 birds of prey has been launched at Warwick Castle.
Last week The Falconer’s Quest was launched which is a new aerial show featuring more than 70 birds of prey - around 40 of which will be in the sky at once.
The Falconer’s Quest brings to life a storyline with avian acrobatics with by the Castle’s flock that includes Red Kites, Bearded Vultures, eagles, falcons and an Andean Condor boasting a wing span of 3.2metres.
Chris O’Donnell, Warwick Castle’s chief falconer, said: “The Falconer’s Quest showcases the skills of some of the world’s most beloved birds in a thoughtfully choreographed show that, just like a ballet or stage show, tells a gripping story.
“The cast have been rehearsing well, even with some last-minute cast changes as one of our Barn Owls is now on maternity leave having recently hatched two chicks.”
Melissa Paniccia, head of historical interpretation at Warwick Castle, said: “In medieval times birds were a potent symbol of status and wealth.
“The Falconer’s Quest weaves together the historical story of falconry with a breathtaking family-friendly aerial spectacle. Featuring entertaining acrobatics aplenty, the show is held in a custom-built amphitheatre highlighting the beautiful Castle grounds and boathouse.”
The Falconer’s Quest is included with general admission to Warwick Castle and tickets start from £19 per person (based on online bookings made a minimum of five days in advance).
