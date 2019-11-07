New sign to be installed in Warwick to highlight stories behind the names on war memorial

Left to right, Tricia Scott, Rick Thompson, Christine Shaw and Helen Fellows next to the towns war memorial. Photo submitted

On Remembrance Sunday (November 10) a new sign will be placed on the churchyard railings beside the war memorial in Church Street pointing visitors to the website that has the personal stories of all the Warwick people who died in the First World War and whose names are on the brass plates.

The website www.warwickwarmemorial.org.uk also has background features about the impact of The Great War on the county town.

The website was created during a year of research by members of Unlocking Warwick, the Town Council’s volunteers, using back copies of the Warwick Advertiser in the County Record Office, online sources, and contributions from museums, schools and the local families of those who gave their lives.

The new sign. Photo submitted

Rick Thompson, secretary of Unlocking Warwick, said: "The war memorial website is a fantastic resource with a mass of information about the Warwick men, and one woman, commemorated on the First World War plaques on the memorial.

"The sign on the railings will allow anyone visiting the memorial to go online and find the stories about their relatives or neighbours.

"And if they have photographs, letters or information, we will be glad to add them to the website, please email: info@warwickwarmemorial.org.uk"

The 10am Remembrance Service in St Mary’s Church on Sunday will be followed at the memorial by a march past by units from the local regiments, the Royal British Legion, scouts and other community groups.