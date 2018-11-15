New steakhouse set to open at former Leamington bank next week

A new steakhouse is set to open in Leamington next week.

Bar + Block at the former Barclay's bank building in the Parade will be the seventh of the chain's restaurants to open in England.

Bar + Block in Leamington.

It will open on Monday and customers will will be offered 30 per cent off the price of main courses until Wednesday November 28 if they bring a voucher along which can be downloaded from the start date by clicking here.

The steakhouse's menu includes an express lunch option which offers customers a"main course and a drink in less than ten minutes for less than £10."

