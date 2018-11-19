New steakhouse set to open in Leamington today

A new steakhouse is set to open at a former bank building in Leamington today (Monday November 19).
Bar + Block at the former Barclay's bank building in the Parade is the seventh of the chain's restaurants to open in England.
It will open on Monday and customers will will be offered 30 per cent off the price of main courses until Wednesday November 28 if they bring a voucher along which can be downloaded from the start date by clicking here.
The steakhouse's menu includes an express lunch option which offers customers a "main course and a drink in less than ten minutes for less than £10."
