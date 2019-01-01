New Year’s Honours List surprise for Hatton school founder

A woman who co-founded a school in Hatton that helps bullied children has been named on the New Year’s Honour List.

Viv Morgan, 75, who set up Northleigh House School with her husband Fred in 2012, has been awarded a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to education.

Northleigh House School, which is also a charity, now supports up to 30 secondary-school aged children recovering from the effects of extreme bullying.

Speaking about receiving the MBE, Viv said: “It was a bit of a shock really as I wasn’t expecting it.

“I am delighted for the school it is a great honour and really lovely – it was the last thing I expected. It is a lovely start to the year. I am very happy and surprised to have it. I think my husband Fred would have been delighted.”

Fred Morgan died around 18 months ago but Viv is still pushing forward with the school and plans to improve it.

“We have had the most wonderful people helping us. I would like to thank all our supporters and to say thank you to everybody as there is so many people and they have all been magnificent. In 2018 we had 462 volunteers.

“I would also like to thank Councillor Sue Gallagher who helped us get the change of use and was with us from the pivotal point. Sue is now a patron.

“I can only say how happy, pleased and delight I am. I am also very grateful to all the people supporting us.”

Looking forward Viv and the team at the school are currently fundraising for two projects; a new music room and facilities to help primary school aged children.

They are currently working to raise £9,500 for the music room and £120,000 in the hopes of being able to provide for primary school age children.

